Calgary senior missing in the city's southeast

Calgary police are looking for a senior who has gone missing in the southeast.

Paul Baldur Gislason, 92, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday near 52 Street SE and 106 Avenue SE.

He hasn't been seen since that time and his family is concerned for his welfare. Police say Gislason may be disoriented, and has medical conditions that require attention.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a light-blue wind breaker and possibly a plaid shirt. He wears glasses.

He was last seen driving a red 2006 VW Jetta with Alberta plate TYC 107.