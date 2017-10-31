Calgary senior missing in the city's southeast
Police are looking for a 92-year-old man who was last seen driving a red VW Jetta
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police are looking for a senior who has gone missing in the southeast.
Paul Baldur Gislason, 92, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday near 52 Street SE and 106 Avenue SE.
He hasn't been seen since that time and his family is concerned for his welfare. Police say Gislason may be disoriented, and has medical conditions that require attention.
He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a light-blue wind breaker and possibly a plaid shirt. He wears glasses.
He was last seen driving a red 2006 VW Jetta with Alberta plate TYC 107.
Anyone who has seen Gislason or his vehicle is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I'm sorry if I offended anyone:' Coun. Matt Whitman apologizes for saying 'negro' during interview
-
'Disappointed:' Halifax police see zero attendance at second Voluntary Surrender event
-
Drunk man found unconscious beside tree in Dartmouth with rifle
-
Businesses petition to allow open liquor on Calgary's 17th Avenue