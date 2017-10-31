Improvements made to YYC Int'l terminal

In the year since Calgary’s International Terminal was officially launched, they’ve experienced some growing pains—but they’ve already taken steps to improve.

In April, Metro reported that Calgary Airport Authority CEO Robert Sartor admitted that there were a few problems caused by “oversight” when planning and building the new terminal—which is the single largest infrastructure project in the airport’s history.

Issues included complaints of not enough water fountains, long walks to terminals and scarce seating at gates as well as problems with the baggage collection system.

Since then, director of corporate communication, Dean Paddock, said the airport has already addressed these shortfalls.

“We heard from our customers and airline partners early on, and we quickly took action,” he said.

Paddock said they did this by installing seven new permanent water fountains and increased seating at the gates.

“We will continue to evolve our processes and facility as we strive to create elevated travel experiences for our all of guests,” he said.

Further, Paddock said they’ve also introduced innovative systems and technologies designed to enhance the way passengers connect to the world.

“From self-serve kiosks and bag drops at the front to adding new moving walkways and the electric-powered YYC LINK passenger shuttles which help move nearly 3,500 people per day through our connections corridor,” he said.

He added that the baggage system in the international terminal is working as planned, processing up to 4,000 bags an hour, and is about 70 per cent more energy efficient than a traditional conveyor-based system.

“The construction project to upgrade the baggage handling system in the domestic terminal is underway and is expected to be completed in the coming years,” he said.

Since opening, the terminal has seen an estimated 4.8 million International and U.S. passengers through their gates, along with nearly 3.7 million bags spread across more than 21,000 flights from the 24 new aircraft gates.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are thrilled that YYC continues to be a catalyst for our partners to grow their business from Calgary,” said Sartor.