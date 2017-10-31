National Music Centre makes top 10 in National Geographic list

The National Music Centre has been open in Calgary for more than a year now, and it looks like the international community is taking more notice.

The NMC landed itself on National Geographic’s recent list of 10 Must-Have Experiences in Alberta. The list is largely made up of outdoor experiences, like stargazing in Jasper, biking in Kananaskis or visiting Dinosaur Provincial Park.

Along with the Stampede, the NMC is the only Calgary location to make the list.

Author Caitlin Etherton praises the NMC for its Music Hall of Fame, interactive exhibits, performance hall and instruments still used by the artists-in-residence.

“It’s an honour for Studio Bell to be recognized by an international institution like National Geographic,” said NMC president Andrew Mosker. “Alberta has long been a destination for international tourists thanks to our awesome natural attractions. Recognition like this helps bring a new perspective on Calgary as an emerging destination for culture and the National Music Centre is proud to be a part of that.”

The NMC first opened its doors on Canada Day in 2016. The 160,000 square-foot space is home to a huge collection of music memorabilia, including the Rolling Stones mobile studio, Elton John’s piano and instruments dating back hundreds of years.