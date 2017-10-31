Punk bands and shop keepers at CUFF Docs

From The Problem with Apu to the punk band Jawbreaker, this year’s CUFF.Docs festival has a diverse line up.

Created by the Calgary Underground Film Festival, CUFF.Docs presents 14 feature documentaries over four nights in November.

"We have a lot of fun curating this festival, looking for stories and subjects that we feel would connect with our audience, but also bring in new audiences," said festival director Brenda Lieberman.

"There's such a wide range to choose from in this year's selection, but all super interesting and great for conversation, or purely entertainment, whichever mood you are in.”

On the local side, director Ramin Eshraghi-Yazdi will attend the festival for a screening of his film Name, which looks at how given names shape the world around us. It features Calgarian Andrew Phung, who stars in Kim’s Convenience.

The Problem With Apu talks about the problematic stereotypes that arise with The Simpsons convenience store owner, Apu.

Opening night will feature two powerful docs: California Typewriter, which focuses on artists, writers and collectors who remain loyal to the typewriter, and Manson: The Void of Madness, where Calgary director Buddy Day spent a year interviewing Charles Manson and tracking down members of the Manson family. It’s narrated by Rob Zombie, and the director will be at the screening.