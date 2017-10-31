WestJet third-quarter profit up from year ago as it carries more passengers
CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. saw its third-quarter profit grow by about 20 per cent compared with a year ago as it increased capacity and traffic.
The airline (TSX:WJA) says it earned $138.4 million or $1.18 per diluted share for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a profit of $116.0 million or 97 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled $1.22 billion, up from $1.12 billion.
Capacity in the quarter measured by available seat miles increased 5.8 per cent, while traffic measured by revenue passenger miles increased 7.9 per cent compared with a year ago.
WestJet's load factor for the quarter amounted to 85.7 per cent, up from 84.0 per cent.
