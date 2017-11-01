Calgary man charged in teen sex assault on city bus

The suspect alleged to have sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a city bus last month has been charged, Calgary police said Wednesday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 after a 15-year-old girl got on a Calgary Transit bus near Centre Street and 4 Avenue SE.

According to police, the suspect got on the bus a short time later, sat next to the teen at the back of the bus and proceeded to assault her.

The suspect allegedly assaulted her again after she moved away from him.

The man's image was captured on surveillence video when he got off the bus at the stop at 64 Avenue and Centre Street North.

The Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit said 20-year-old Tamim Samimi, of Calgary, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a youth.