High risk offender with history of Calgary crimes returns

Calgary police are alerting the public that a high-risk offender has returned to the city.

CPS said in a news release that Michael Andrew Scott, 44, is being monitored by their High Risk Offender Program. He has been the subject of two prior public warnings for crimes committed in the Calgary area, according to police.

Scott, who is subject to a long-term supervision order, has previously been convicted of sexual assault, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, robbery, and others.

The information about Scott was released after careful consideration "in the interest of the public," CPS said.

He's described by police as Caucasian, approximately 5’10”, and weighing 190 pounds. His eyes and hair are brown.