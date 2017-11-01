LoveYYC spreads the love for a second year

What Maria Galura loves about YYC is her community.

“I’m an immigrant, I came here five years ago, and with support from neighbours, friends from work, the neighbourhood, it was very smooth,” she beamed. “The sense of community here is very intense.”

Galura currently operates balloon and party kit company Calgary Party 50. It started off as favours for friends and then boomed into a small business. With it, she’s met a ton of people in the community, from those who volunteered for her Nucleation exhibit at Beakerhead, to regular joes using balloons to celebrate a birthday or propose to their significant other.

She’s celebrating this year’s #LoveYYC initiative by sending out giant heart-shaped balloons to Calgarians, as a way to spread the love for the city.

Now in its second year, #LoveYYC is a day set up by Tourism Calgary to celebrate our city. On Nov. 4, Calgarians are invited to explore the city and try something new. It helps that dozens of businesses are lining up special deals for the day, like free gelato tasting at Fiasco Gelato, free luge at Winsport, two-for-one brunch at Trolley 5, discount hotel rooms for a stay-cation and tons more.

“Whether that be our food, our culture, our business, our people – we really just want to talk about all the things that make us a really special community,” said Jeff Hessel, marketing VP at Tourism Calgary.

Last year the event was a huge success, with more than 120,000 people checking out the Tourism Calgary website for the #LoveYYC deals and events.

Hessel really hopes Calgarians use the day to try something new, find a fun and different experience and, most importantly, build civic pride.

That includes online as well.

Hessel encourages everyone to get online, use the hashtag, and create a global conversation about why Calgary is so special.

For Hessel, his favourite aspect of the city is its music scene.

“It’s actually one of the reasons I moved to the city in 1993,” he said. “The music scene at that time was thriving. But, we’ve now got the National Music Centre in our city, we have wonderful festivals like Folk Festival, Sled Island and even Stampede, and now we’ve even got a place called the Music Mile where people go to see concerts. I love the fact that opportunity is here in Calgary.”