Quebec police arrest two men in relation to Calgary homicide

Two people have been arrested in Quebec in relation to a weekend homicide in Dover.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, Calgary police were called to the 3400 block of 31A Avenue SE where they found the body of a man in his 20s.

Police later learned that a black Dodge truck was seen fleeing the scene. The truck was reported stolen to police the following day.

On Oct. 31, Surete du Quebec police told CPS they had apprehended the truck in that province.

Both men were taken into custody and arrested for murder.

The victim has been identified as Mvemba Eriq Afonso, also known as Eriq Afonso Mvemba, 23.

Police say he was shot and killed. They believe he was in the residence to visit a friend, but was alone when the homicide took place.

Investigators say the motive for the murder was theft of drugs and money.

Mourad Gasmi, 21, and Shannoh Jabet, 22, both of Calgary, have been arrested on Canada-wide warrants‎ for second-degree murder and are currently in custody in Montreal.

They will be transported back to Calgary to appear in court, although no date has been set.