Roadway, sidewalks adjacent to Broofield Place remain closed as 'precautionary measure'

The discovery of three scratches on windowpanes just below the site of a broken window at Brookfield Place led the developer to work with the city on closing portions of the surrounding road and sidewalks on Tuesday.

Metro previously reported that on Oct. 15, extremely high winds caused window washing equipment to smash into the northeast façade of Brookfield place (6 Avenue and 1 Street SE), causing a glass panel to break on the 51st floor.

Subsequently, Metro reported that on Oct. 29, a glass panel broke on the 23rd floor of the same façade, which led to road and sidewalk closures, that were opened again on Monday.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

On Wednesday, Brookfield Property Group said they're currently undergoing a comprehensive review of every glass panel on the building.

“To date, we have observed damage to some additional glass panels along the northeast façade that are believed to have been a result of falling glass debris from the original incident on October 15,” said Matthew Cherry, senior VP of communications.

He added that Brookfield is taking appropriate steps to ensure these panels are not compromised.

City of Calgary’s chief building inspector, Marco Civitarese, said so far three scratches have been located on three panels on the 50th floor of the building, “immediately below” where the glass was initially damaged on Oct. 15.

He said Brookfield is looking to remediate the situation—which can likely be done using a sealing spray/film—but they might also decide to fully replace the scratched panels.

Civitarese said as a safety precaution, the city and Brookfield have introduced a public protection safety site plane.

“It’s not unusual to have a public safety protection plan when repairs or builds are going on,” he said. “This is a precautionary measure on all fronts, and it’s not because of any other breaking glass.”

Cherry said there are temporarily closed sidewalks and roadways immediately adjacent to the building, adding they appreciate the public’s patience with this matter.