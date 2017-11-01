News / Calgary

Snowfall warning issued for Calgary

City could see between 15 and 25 centimetres in the days leading up to Saturday

Courtesy / Environment Canada

This map from Environment Canada shows the areas under snowfall warning or winter storm warnings in Southern Alberta.

Watch for the White Walkers. Winter is coming.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the City of Calgary and many surrounding areas.

Cowtown could see 15 to 25 centimetres by Saturday.

It's going to be chilly, too. The forecast low Wednesday is -7 degrees Celsius, and -10 degrees Celsius Thursday.

Of course skiers won't mind this news. Nakiska is set to open on Saturday and Sunday for a preview weekend. It will be the first ski hill in Canada open for the 2017-2018 season.

