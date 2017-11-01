Snowfall warning issued for Calgary
City could see between 15 and 25 centimetres in the days leading up to Saturday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Watch for the White Walkers. Winter is coming.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the City of Calgary and many surrounding areas.
Cowtown could see 15 to 25 centimetres by Saturday.
It's going to be chilly, too. The forecast low Wednesday is -7 degrees Celsius, and -10 degrees Celsius Thursday.
Of course skiers won't mind this news. Nakiska is set to open on Saturday and Sunday for a preview weekend. It will be the first ski hill in Canada open for the 2017-2018 season.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: OPP expect body count to rise in 'apocalyptical' 14-vehicle pileup on Hwy 400
-
Floating trash bin installed in Halifax, making its Canadian debut
-
Russia backs Iran after Donald Trump refuses to re-certify nuclear deal
-
Inside the unrelenting world of sexual harassment for a female stand-up comic