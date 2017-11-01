Victim of fatal assault identified by Calgary Police
Calgary police found the victim in the 700 block of 67 Avenue SW on Friday night
A 30-year-old Calgary man has been identified as the victim of a fatal assault that happened Friday night in the city's southwest.
At 8:20 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of 67 Avenue SW for reports of a serious assault.
The victim, Jordan Gregory Frydenlund, 30, of Calgary, was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators believe a deadly confrontation took place and they're investigating the matter as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Sevice's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to leave a tip with Crome Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.