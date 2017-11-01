News / Calgary

Victim of fatal assault identified by Calgary Police

Calgary police found the victim in the 700 block of 67 Avenue SW on Friday night

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the victim Monday.

Metro / File

A 30-year-old Calgary man has been identified as the victim of a fatal assault that happened Friday night in the city's southwest.

At 8:20 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of 67 Avenue SW for reports of a serious assault.

The victim, Jordan Gregory Frydenlund, 30, of Calgary, was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a deadly confrontation took place and they're investigating the matter as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Sevice's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to leave a tip with Crome Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

