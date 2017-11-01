Victim of fatal assault identified by Calgary Police

A 30-year-old Calgary man has been identified as the victim of a fatal assault that happened Friday night in the city's southwest.

At 8:20 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of 67 Avenue SW for reports of a serious assault.

The victim, Jordan Gregory Frydenlund, 30, of Calgary, was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a deadly confrontation took place and they're investigating the matter as a homicide.