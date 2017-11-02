Assessment says dam best way to prevent floods in Calgary in the future

CALGARY — It’s the major plan to prevent massive flooding in Calgary going forward, and now a provincial assessment of the Springbank Dam says it’s the best option financially and environmentally.

Heavy rain over two days in 2013 overwhelmed river systems in southern Alberta and the resulting deluge wiped out roads and bridges, swamped streets and damaged homes.

The reservoir would divert rising water from the Elbow River to prevent high waters in the city, but the project has faced a lot of scrutiny from some of the 22 landowners who worry about being forced to sell their land and potential environmental effects.

Negotiations will continue with that group, but the assessment has determined there will be few problems with the area itself that can't be mitigated.

Provincial environmental coordinator Mark Svenson said the assessment by the province and Stantec show minimal environmental impacts.

The assessment looked at everything from wildlife, to air quality, to hydrology and more.

The study says the reservoir would be $30 million cheaper than the McLean Creek project, which many opponents want, and it would impact three times fewer wetlands.

Adam Johnson with Alberta Transportation said provincial and federal regulators will now review it.

“If what we have found meets what the review is, and following that we would hope we would have the confidence of the public moving forward.”

Johnson said negotiations have been complete with some landowners, but talks are ongoing with the others.

Meanwhile, the Tsuut’ina Nation has responded to the assessment. In an open letter to Transportation Minister Brian Mason, Chief Lee Crowchild said the review isn’t truly independent.

He said that’s because Stantec, the firm that helped conduct it, will also be the managing engineer.

The First Nation disapproves of the project, and Crowchild said he has written to the federal government to intervene.

If all goes to schedule, the first stage of the dam will be done by 2020, with the goal of it being fully finished by 2021.