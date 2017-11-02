Calgary business swaps candy for meals; donates treats to Ronald McDonald House

It’s a couple of days after Halloween, and while you’d love to continue eating your way to the bottom of the bag(s) of candy your kids collected, you’re also trying to avoid a two-week sugar haze.

If you also enjoy giving back, then one Calgary business has the perfect solution for you: swap your candy for one of their fresh, healthy meals and let kids at the Ronald McDonald House enjoy your Halloween spoils instead.

“During this season, we know we’re going to eat candy or our kids are going to eat candy,” said Jason Zaran, founder of Fit Kitchen, a Calgary-based company that offers ready-prepared meals and meal plans that focus on taste and nutrition. “This gives you an opportunity to feel good about what you’re doing and get something back.”

Give Fit Kitchen your Halloween leftovers and they’ll give you a free meal on the spot and donate your candy – but the goodwill doesn’t end there.

“We’ll also donate a meal to the Ronald McDonald House for the parents or the kids there,” Zaran said. “Everybody wins.”

Carissa Lazette, marketing/PR/events manager with Fit Kitchen, came up with the idea three years ago while generating ideas for the company to give back.

“I think we had about 150 people (donate their candy) last year, so if we can grow that this year that’d be great,” Lazette said. “The word has really got out, every year we see more and more people.”

Both Fit Kitchen locations (Gulf Canada Square and McKenzie Towne) are accepting candy until Nov. 7.

Zaran said they wanted to give people a chance to enjoy their Halloween treats, if only for a moment.

“You can kind of graze a little bit on it and then you can bring it down to Fit Kitchen,” he said, laughing. “But everyone has full lives, right – so it allows our guests to have a greater window to bring in that candy that’s kicking around their house.

He said they collect ‘mounds’ of the sugary stuff every year, which is well enjoyed by families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.