Enbridge reports $765M third-quarter profit, revenue up from year ago

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says it earned $765 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago.

The pipeline company says the profit amounted to 47 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $103 million or 11 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned $632 million or 39 cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $437 million or 47 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue in the quarter amounted to $9.23 billion, up from $8.49 billion.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) says the largest driver of growth for the quarter were the natural gas, liquids and utility assets acquired in its takeover of Spectra Energy earlier this year.