Five youth charged in CrossIron Mills robbery

Five youth are facing charges in relation to last week’s robbery using bear spray at CrossIron Mills mall.

Six people were treated and 20 others affected after bear spray was used in an alleged robbery at CrossIron Mills last Thursday evening, Oct. 26.

Metro reported last week that according to Airdrie RCMP, four males entered the food court at CrossIron Mills around 7:15 p.m. Two of them tried to steal a tip jar from a food vendor, police said.

An employee of another vendor saw the theft and tried to intervene, but was allegedly assaulted by a third male, while a fourth used bear spray on the employee and a shopper who tried to help.

Police said the four then fled the mall in a silver Hyundai Elantra, with the Alberta license plate BVV0131, which had previously been reported stolen.

The RCMP believes the same suspects were responsible for theft at a Tommy Hilfiger store at the mall the same evening.

In a news release sent out Thursday morning, Airdrie RCMP said all five youth accused have been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property and two counts of assault with a weapon.