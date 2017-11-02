High risk offender released in Calgary

A high-risk offender was released into a Calgary community on Thursday, after serving a nine-year sentence for aggravated sexual assault and break and enter with intent in Prince Albert, Sask.

Calgary police said they were releasing information about Bradley Cory Keenatch, 33, in the interest of public safety.

The sexual assault, committed during the robbery in Prince Albert, victimised adult woman who was unknown to Keenatch.

His previous convictions include assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, common assault, uttering threats, break and enter, escape lawful custody, possession of a weapon, attempt to obstruct justice, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime and several breaches of court orders.

All of his crimes have been committed in Saskatchewan.

According to police, the CPS High-Risk Offender program will now monitor Keenatch.

He is described as Indigenous, 5’9” tall, 170 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and has tattoos of a bear claw on his left hand and CORY on his chest.

Police said the release of this information comes after “careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns,” because they believe it’s clearly in the public’s best interest to inform them of Keenatch’s release.