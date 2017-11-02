Influenza has arrived in Alberta: health officials

The flu season is just getting underway, but the virus is already taking a toll across the province, according to the first influenza report from Alberta Health Services this year.

So far, AHS is reporting that as of Oct. 28, 424,101 doses of the influenza vaccine had been given to Albertans. In Calgary, 157, 543 people have been immunized.

The weekly reports include information about hospitalizations and deaths of patients with lab-confirmed influenza.

Three people have died while infected with the influenza virus this year, according to AHS, and two of those individuals were in the Calgary area.

Last year, 1,600 Albertans were hospitalized due to influenza.

“By consistently sharing the influenza disease information that we capture, we are still ensuring Albertans understand the stark reality of influenza,” said Dr. Gerry Predy, AHS’ senior officer of health. “The message we must all take away is simple – get immunized. This will protect yourself, your family and our communities.”