Person of interest sought in Kingsland fatal assault

Calgary police are asking for public support in their search for a person of interest in a fatal weekend assault.

According to police, at about 8:20 p.m., on Friday, officers responded to a report of a serious assault in the 700 block of 67 Avenue SW, that left one man dead.

Police identified the victim on Wednesday as 30-year-old Jordan Gregory Frydenlund.

Police are looking for the public’s help to locate Jonathan Sylvanus Francis Sylvester.

It is believed that Sylvester may have information about the assault and police are interested in speaking with him. Sylvester is known to frequent homeless shelters in the downtown area.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Act. Insp. Paul Wozney said Freydlund was returning to his residence at the address of the assault.

“Upon returning he was involved in a confrontation with another party,” he said. “That confrontation eventually led to his death.”

Wozney said police would be withholding the cause of death until charges have been formally laid. He said conversations with those in the neighbourhood have resulted in a “very small list of suspects.”

Further, Wozney said he wouldn’t describe this incident as a random attack.

“The persons that were involved in this offence were known to one another,” he said. “To my knowledge, they all live in that particular area.”