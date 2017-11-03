Alberta ski hills compete to become Canada's first to open in powder struggle

In an early season powder struggle which ski mogul will welcome plowers first?

Well, despite Nakiska's attempts, after announcing their hill opening earlier this week, the Kananaskis hill was scooped by a Banff rival Mount Norquay on Friday.

On Wednesday, Nakiska proudly declared they would be the first hill in Canada to welcome downhill action for the season with a Saturday and Sunday preview weekend.

They will have no beginner terrain open, but runs like Upper Mapmaker, Mid Mapmaker, Amptheatre, Mid Mountain Area, Olympic Easy Way, Morley Flats and more for early snow enthusiasts to choose from.

But Norquay beat them to the punch with one run and lift opening by noon on Friday.

"Attention everyone, The crew has been working all night but we need one extra hour to get things ready!" read a Facebook post.