Albertans can now report poachers online

See suspicious hunting or fishing activity in Alberta?

You can now report it via desktop or smartphone through a new provincial submission portal.

Previously, reporting poachers, dangerous wildlife or public land abuse could only be done by dialling the Report A Poacher hotline. As of Nov. 3, you can visit the Report A Poacher website to fill out an online form.

That information is then forwarded to fish and wildlife officers for further investigation.

Emergencies can still be reported through the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-642-3800

“Our hope is that by making it easier to report suspicious hunting or fishing activity, it will encourage more Albertans to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors,” said

Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, in a prepared release.