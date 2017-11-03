Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city's northeast
Information thin as investigation by CPS unfolds in Calgary community of Pineridge
Calgary police are on the scene of a suspicious death in the city's northeast.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Pineside Place NE at 3:50 p.m. when a body was discovered inside of a home.
The homicide unit is investigating.
An autopsy is expected to happen early next week and no further information is available at this time.
Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.