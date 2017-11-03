Calgary Police warn drivers after 7 cars stolen in two hours

With the brisk winter winds, drivers are increasingly staying bundled indoors while their cars warm up for the ride into work.

But Friday morning, Calgary police again took to social media to warn motorists after seven cars were stolen between 6 and 8 a.m. because they were left unlocked and running – an easy get for any car thief.

"When a car is stolen, it is not just a major disruption to the owner's life," read a CPS Facebook post.

"Stolen cars are also often used to commit other crimes, which puts other innocent people at risk and takes police officers away from other work."

Police are asking Calgarians to help them prevent car theft with a few easy steps:

• Don't leave your car running unattended. And if you need to warm it up, stay inside the car to prevent a thief from driving off with your toasty vehicle.

• Install a remote starter and make sure the vehicle is locked when you're using it.

• Using a steering wheel lock to make taking your ride harder.

• Please don't leave your car running with kids (or pets) inside.

• Spare keys and garage door openers shouldn't be stored near cars, and if yours goes missing recode it immediately.

• Change locks if your keys are stolen – that's for cars, homes and garages.