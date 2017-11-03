Former NHL goalie Hrudey receives Mount Royal University honour

Retired NHL goalie and current Calgary Flames broadcast analyst Kelly Hrudey is being honoured by a city university for his mental health advocacy.

Mount Royal University will bestow an honorary degree on Hrudey, a 16-year NHL veteran who split time with the New York Islanders, the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

MRU said Hrudey’s work to advocate for those dealing with mental health issues warrants the school’s highest symbol of recognition.

“Kelly Hrudey is an incredible role model for our students at Mount Royal University,” said Jennifer Pettit, PhD, Interim Dean, Faculty of Arts at Mount Royal, in a prepared statement.

“Not only is he a very accomplished player in the NHL and a well-known broadcaster, he is also an advocate who has brought awareness to mental health. By doing so he has opened avenues for discussion and has put a public face on a topic that far too many see as something private that should not be shared.”

Hrudey and daughter Kaitlin have been open about her battle with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder and their family’s journey working together to help Kaitlin cope. They shared her story as part of the Know the Signs campaign in support of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

"I am humbled and honoured to receive this distinction,” said Hrudey.

“The more we can talk about the importance of mental health the better. Thank you to Mount Royal University for placing importance on the subject."

Hrudey, a Gemini Award winner for his broadcast work for CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada, currently works as a game analyst for Rogers Sportsnet broadcasts of Calgary Flames games.

The former puck stopper also helped champion MRU’s launch of their Bachelor of Communication - Broadcast Media Studies major.