Snowfall leads to nearly 20 reported crashes in Calgary

Snowy and icy road conditions made for a slick drive on Friday, with Calgary police receiving numerous of reports of minor crashes.
According to Calgary police Const. Scott Munroe, by 9:30 a.m. they’d already fielded reports for nearly 20 minor car accidents in the city.
Munroe said no serious crashes or injuries were reported.
A snowfall warning for Calgary issued by Environment Canada remains in effect, with snowfall expected to end later Friday morning.
On Saturday things aren’t expected to heat up much, however not much snowfall is anticipated, according to Environment Canada.