Snowfall leads to nearly 20 reported crashes in Calgary

Snowy and icy road conditions made for a slick drive on Friday, with Calgary police receiving numerous of reports of minor crashes.

According to Calgary police Const. Scott Munroe, by 9:30 a.m. they’d already fielded reports for nearly 20 minor car accidents in the city.

Munroe said no serious crashes or injuries were reported.

A snowfall warning for Calgary issued by Environment Canada remains in effect, with snowfall expected to end later Friday morning.