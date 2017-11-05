News / Calgary

Calgary business owner elected to lead Green Party of Alberta

Romy Tittel will replace outgoing leader Janet Keeping

Romy Tittel was elected leader of the Green Party of Alberta on Saturday.

SUBMITTED

Romy Tittel was elected leader of the Green Party of Alberta on Saturday.

The Green Party of Alberta elected a Calgary business woman to lead the party at their annual general meeting on Saturday.

Romy Tittel will replace outgoing leader Janet Keeping, who was elected in 2012.

Keeping, responding to a comment on the party's website, said she was excited about the Green's future in Alberta.

"Five great candidates came forward and the membership has chosen a highly competent person in Romy Tittel whom I believe can take the GPA forward to greater success," Keeping wrote.

Tittel ran for the Green Party of Canada in the 2015 federal election in Calgary-Foothills.

She co-owns a successful software company and currently lives in the Springbank area.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...