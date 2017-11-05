Calgary business owner elected to lead Green Party of Alberta

The Green Party of Alberta elected a Calgary business woman to lead the party at their annual general meeting on Saturday.

Romy Tittel will replace outgoing leader Janet Keeping, who was elected in 2012.

Keeping, responding to a comment on the party's website, said she was excited about the Green's future in Alberta.

"Five great candidates came forward and the membership has chosen a highly competent person in Romy Tittel whom I believe can take the GPA forward to greater success," Keeping wrote.

Tittel ran for the Green Party of Canada in the 2015 federal election in Calgary-Foothills.