Calgary business owner elected to lead Green Party of Alberta
Romy Tittel will replace outgoing leader Janet Keeping
The Green Party of Alberta elected a Calgary business woman to lead the party at their annual general meeting on Saturday.
Romy Tittel will replace outgoing leader Janet Keeping, who was elected in 2012.
Keeping, responding to a comment on the party's website, said she was excited about the Green's future in Alberta.
"Five great candidates came forward and the membership has chosen a highly competent person in Romy Tittel whom I believe can take the GPA forward to greater success," Keeping wrote.
Tittel ran for the Green Party of Canada in the 2015 federal election in Calgary-Foothills.
She co-owns a successful software company and currently lives in the Springbank area.