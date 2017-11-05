Calgary police believe one woman robbed six convenience stores in one night

Convenience store owners be wary, Calgary police are cautioning, after one woman appeared to rob six of them in one night.

Police said they believe that the same female suspect is connected to a string of robberies that occurred between 11:30 p.m. on Friday Nov. 3, and 6:10 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 4, all targeting convenience stores.

In each case, a woman entered the store carrying a blunt object, described as a bar or stick.

She threatened staff, demanding money and cigarettes before fleeing. Her face was covered or masked in each incident.

The same woman may also be responsible for at least another four robberies dating back to Oct. 21 this year.

The targets have mostly been convenience stores and gas stations, according to police.

They describe the woman as having blonde or brown hair, 5’5” to 6” tall, and between 25 and 40 years of age with a slim build.

Police said will not be releasing photos of the suspect at this time, but encouraged store owners to make sure windows are clear and visible to outside witnesses; that the store provides ample lighting; that cash registers are located in clear view of passing motorists or police officers; and not to keep large amounts of cash on the premise and use a drop safe or night deposit.