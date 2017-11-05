Calgary police investigating after body found in Ranchlands

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found in an alley on Saturday.

Police were called to the Ranchlands community shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 to reports that a man's body was inside a vehicle in the 0-100 block of Ranchero Rise NW.

There is no indication the incident was random, according to police, but few details were released. An autopsy is expected to be done early next week.