Former Calgary Stampeder suspect in wife's homicide

A former Calgary Stampeders football player is suspected of killing his wife, according to Utah prosecutors.

In a news release on Friday, Utah authorities announced that football player Anthony D. McClanahan has been arrested but not yet charged in the death of his wife, Keri 'KC' McClanahan.

Keri, 28, was found Thursday in a Park City, Utah hotel with knife wounds to her throat, according to investigators.

Anthony, 46, was a Stampeder for four seasons from 1995 to 1998.

Currently, McClanahan is being held without bail and it's unknown if he has an attorney.

He was charged Friday with child kidnapping in relation to allegations he took his eight-year-old son (from a previous relationship) from an Arizona school on Oct. 3 without the mother's permission.

Utah prosecutors said he travelled through Nevada and Utah before he was apprehended on Oct. 12 and gave his son back.