Calgary couple charged in fentanyl lab bust

A Calgary couple is facing charges under the new Alberta Pharmacy and Drug Act for possession of pill presses believed to be used for manufacturing fentanyl.

On Monday, the Calgary Police Service Gang Enforcement Team (GET) said the charges are believed to be the first laid under the new provincial legislation.

According to police, in late September, the GET began a drug trafficking investigation based on tips from the public about two people operating a “dial-a-dope” business in Calgary.

Police said numerous investigative strategies were used by the team, culminating in an Oct. 12 traffic stop in northeast Calgary where two people were arrested.

Upon searching their vehicle police seized the following:

$3,415 Canadian currency

$58,000 counterfeit Canadian currency in $100 and $20 denominations

A folder containing counterfeit reflective security strips for the production of counterfeit Canadian currency

100 fentanyl pills

3.3 grams of heroin

2.9 grams of crack cocaine

Drug packaging materials and cell phones

Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun

After the arrests, a home was raided in the 0-100 block of Evansborough Green NW, later the same day.

Once inside the home, police discovered what's believed to be a fentanyl production lab.

Inside the garage, police found a manual pill press as well as an industrial-style electric press used to manufacture pill tablets from powder at a large quantity.

Officers evacuated the home and called in the RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team to assist.

Further searches led to the discovery of the following:

10.7 grams of crack cocaine

1,145 fentanyl pills

Unknown white powder

Blue and red dye containers containing dye consistent with dying fentanyl pills a green/blue colour

$429,600 in counterfeit Canadian currency, in both $100 and $20 denominations

$25,700 counterfeit U.S. currency

Numerous sheets of “money paper” with bills printed on each sheet, but not yet cut

Counterfeit Canadian currency reflective strips, enough to create approximately

$4.5 million in counterfeit currency Ink, large-scale printers, computers and other counterfeit currency manufacturing supplies

A Mossberg Defender 12-gauge shotgun Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle

Ammunition of various calibres

Preliminary tests if the substances found at the scene indicate both W18 and fentanyl were present. Police said further tests are in progress and additional charges may be laid.

Additional firearms charges were also laid on Friday, as the firearms were determined to have been stolen during a recent residential break and enter in Panorama.