Calgary Crown says man stabbed ex-girlfriend 75 times; pair in custody battle
CALGARY — The Crown says it will prove a Calgary man stabbed his ex-girlfriend 75 times in his vehicle after picking her up after work.
Kevin Rubletz, who is 33, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Newman in March 2015.
Prosecutor Shane Parker said on the opening day of Rubletz's trial that the pair had a "tortured love."
Parker also said they were in a custody battle over their son.
The Crown says it will also present evidence that Rubletz dumped Newman's body in a rural area near Airdrie.
Newman, who was 24, was reported missing to police and a work crew found her body on May 4, 2015.
The Crown is expected to call 30 witnesses over the next three weeks.
