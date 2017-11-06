Calgary mother facing murder charges dies

A mother who was set to stand trial for her son’s death died over the weekend.

Calgary police were able to confirm that Fatim Bamba—who was facing charges of second-degree murder in the death of her three-year-old son Isaiah Zoue’s January 2016 death—died on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Because Bamba’s death is not considered suspicious or criminal in nature police said they wouldn’t be releasing any further information.

Three-year-old Zoue died in his Ranchlands home in later January 2016. Police were called to the home around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2016 to check on welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Ranchlands Grove NW.

Upon entry, police found Isaiah dead and his mother in medical distress.

In September of 2016 Bamba, 28, was charged with second-degree murder. At the time, police said a motive was unclear, but that forensics and interviews had led to the charges.

Insp. Don Coleman said Bamba wasn’t cooperating with their investigation.

He said following the incident Bamba was taken to hospital where she remained for nearly five months.