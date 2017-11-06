Calgary students honour veterans at No Stone Left Alone memorial

Students from several Calgary schools gathered at the Burnsland and Union Cemeteries Monday to place a poppy at the hearth of every single soldier’s grave.

The event was part of a larger movement organized by the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation to honour all the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members who have served at home or abroad.

This year, for the first time, the memorial movement stretched from coast to coast – just six years after its inception at Edmonton’s Beechmount Cemetery in 2011.

Across Canada, 7,787 students participated in 100 cemeteries – there were 20 events in Alberta alone this year – honouring a total of 51, 827 CAF members.

In Calgary, students from St. Margaret, Ascension of Our Lord, St. Matthew, Our Lady of Peace, and Blessed Cardinal Newman School distributed poppies to graves at the Union and Burnsland Cemeteries, where many veterans from World War I are buried.

“Every Remembrance Day, I am struck by the courage and dignity of our veterans and of the men and women who continue to serve our country. It is such an honour to hear their stories and be able to thank them for their service,” Brandy Payne, Calgary-Acadia MLA and associate health minister, told students during the ceremony on Monday.

“Today, with No Stone Left Alone, we honour our promise to those who made the ultimate sacrifice: we mark their place and ensure they are never forgotten.”

Students and members with the 41 Canadian Brigade Group laid wreaths in memoriam of the different conflicts and peacekeeping missions Canadian soldiers have been apart of, including the war in Afghanistan.

Zaira Cano, a grade 8 student at Our Lady Peace School, said she was thankful her school and others participate in events like No Stone Left Alone.