Calgary woman charged in son's death found dead before murder trial

CALGARY — A Calgary woman who was scheduled to stand trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of her son has died.

Calgary Police confirm Fatim Bamba died on the weekend and say her death is not considered suspicious.

Bamba became a person of interest in the death of three-year-old Isaiah Zoue, whose body was found in Bamba's home on Jan. 30, 2016.

Several months later, Bamba was charged with second-degree murder.

She was committed to stand trial last summer.