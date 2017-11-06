Fashion Calgary celebrates city's cultural ambassadors

At the end of the day, your attitude determines your altitude.

That’s a motto Calgary philanthropist and personal fitness trainer Philip Ndugga lives by and a message he wants the city to hear.

“If you have a positive attitude, you're definitely going to get positive results from that, but if you have a negative attitude, you'll only get negative results,” Ndugga told Metro.

“The most important thing is to have an open mind, being able to work very hard – and I know Calgarians work very hard – and I think the sky’s the limit.”

Ndugga, who founded of the Ssubi Foundation – which provides education and micro financing opportunities to Ugandans – is one of 25 notable Calgarians who are being honoured in Fashion Calgary’s Portrait Campaign this year.

The annual campaign features 25 ‘Ambassadors’ who are shaping Calgary’s cultural identity on local and international stages – including Ndugga, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Tanya Eklund, Camilla Di Giuseppe, Todd Hirsch and 20 others.

“Many times they're known very well around the world, but a lot of the time Calgarians don’t even know these people are from Calgary,” said fellow co-founder Ania Basak.

The portrait images, photographed by Fashion Calgary co-founder Rafal Wegiel, will be on display at the campaign’s annual gala event on Nov. 9, in support of the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta.

Basak said this year’s celebration is extra-special because the campaign is marking a milestone – in the last six years, they've featured 150 Ambassadors – in the same year Canada is celebrating its sesquicentennial birthday.

“It’s a perfect celebration with Canada 150,” said Basak. “It’s going to be a really fun night. At the end of the day it’s really about the people – they're so inspiring.”

Ndugga said it was a ‘great honour’ to be chosen as an Ambassador in a city that he loves so much.

“I was very very excited about it, not only to be part of the campaign, but most importantly when I found out it’s for a good cause, I thought wow, this is exactly down my alley,” he said.

To Ndugga, helping people reach their fitness goals is about more than their physical ability.

“Being a trainer, we see this all the time, every day – people come to the gym to work out and leave with a big smile,” he said.

“You see them change, it boosts their confidence, they’re much healthier and much happier - in a way, it’s very gratifying.”