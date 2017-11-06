Fire consumes under-construction southeast Calgary movie theatre

An under-construction movie theatre in Calgary’s southeast went up in flames Sunday evening and crews stayed all night to battle the blaze.



Fire crews were called out around 7 p.m. Sunday after reports of a building fire at Seton Crescent SE. Upon arrival, they were met with a large volume of smoke and at that point a second alarm was struck to deal with the size of the building and the volume of smoke.



Thirteen pieces of fire equipment and 50 firefighters fought the blaze through the evening, dealing with the cold weather.



Initially, firefighters weren’t able to enter the building, so aerial ladders were brought in to douse the fire with water from overhead. Crews remained on scene overnight.



Investigators are now on scene trying to determine a cause of the fire.