Michael J. Fox announced for 2018 Calgary Comic Expo
Marty McFly stops by in 2018
A
A
Doc, are you telling me that Michael J. Fox is coming to Calgary Comic Expo next year? Great Scott!
The star of Family Ties, Spin City, Back to the Future, Teen Wolf, Stuart Little and more rarely makes convention appearances. This will be his first at Calgary Expo.
Fox is an iconic actor, and Albertan (he was born in Edmonton).
In 2010 Fox was appointed an Officer in the Order of Canada. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is an advocate for Parkinson’s Disease – of which he also suffers.
The actor is also an accomplished author and has received five honourary degrees for his work to find a cure for Parkinson’s.
Expo officials will also soon open the floodgates for ticket sales. Calgarians can buy their passes online at calgaryexpo.com starting Nov. 15.
