Michael J. Fox announced for 2018 Calgary Comic Expo

Doc, are you telling me that Michael J. Fox is coming to Calgary Comic Expo next year? Great Scott!

The star of Family Ties, Spin City, Back to the Future, Teen Wolf, Stuart Little and more rarely makes convention appearances. This will be his first at Calgary Expo.

Fox is an iconic actor, and Albertan (he was born in Edmonton).

In 2010 Fox was appointed an Officer in the Order of Canada. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is an advocate for Parkinson’s Disease – of which he also suffers.

The actor is also an accomplished author and has received five honourary degrees for his work to find a cure for Parkinson’s.