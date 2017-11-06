Naheed Nenshi wants another suite fix to review by end of year

Is there a suite new bylaw on the horizon that could put Calgary in line with other municipalities?

On Monday, Naheed Nenshi signalled to his colleagues that there could be a wind of change whipping up around the issue that's taken up countless hours on council's floor but has never landed on a solution agreeable to all 15 voices around the table.

"What we're seeing, especially after today, is council being reminded of how awful this is, what a waste of time it is, how expensive it is, how ludicrous it is for us to be pitting neighbour against neighbour in this way," said Nenshi.

"It's not rocket science, it's what every other city in the country has already done."

The mayor said it's not a matter of redacting applications that include personal information, which he called a Band-Aid solution.

Instead, the mayor suggested he may be working on a motion for a new suite reform bylaw that could become public by the end of the year – or, at least, he'd like to see something new.

"We've got some fresh faces on council," said Nenshi. "With some fresh blood, new thinking ... we'll be able to move forward."

Changing the suites bylaw would require a posting period and advertising period, which the mayor conceded means there won't be new rules by the time the new year rings in, but he said if a notice of motion were to come from members of council before the end of the year there could be a public hearing in early 2018.

When asked why he wouldn't be bringing the motion forward himself he said he never suggested otherwise but he can't do it alone.