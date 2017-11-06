One man charged in connection with weekend murder in Pineridge

One man is facing charges in relation to a recent murder in the city’s northeast.

According to the Calgary Police Service, at about 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, police responded to a call in the 100 block of Pineside Place NE, receiving a report of a body being discovered inside a home.

Police said an autopsy of the deceased, a man in his 40s, is currently underway and his identity will be released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner upon conclusion of the procedure.

After the body was discovered, police were given information that led them to a suspect in the case.

CPS believe the victim and the accused, who had mutual acquaintances, got into a verbal altercation at which time the accused fatally assaulted the victim.

Christopher Thomas Dejarlais, 41, of Calgary, is charged with second-degree murder. Police arrested him on Sunday.