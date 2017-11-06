Person of interest in Ranchlands shooting not a suspect: Calgary police

Calgary police said Monday they have spoken with a man they were hoping had information about a shooting in Ranchlands last week.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit said in an update on the investigation that Charles Oneka, who's name and photograph were released yesterday in an appeal for information, is not considered a suspect in the case.

On Nov. 4, police officers were called to the 0-100 block of Ranchero Rise NW, where the body of a man in his 20s was discovered inside a vehicle. Investigators have determined the shooting occured in the early hours of Nov. 3.

Although the motive wasn't immediately clear, police have described the incident as a targeted attack.

An autopsy is expected to be completed today and the victim’s identity will be released at that time, according to police.