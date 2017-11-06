Three charged in Airdrie drug trafficking investigation: RCMP

Three Airdrie residents are facing charges following a drug trafficking investigation by Airdrie RCMP.

According to a news release sent out on Monday, Airdrie RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit and General Investigation Section began their investigation in late September.

Their goal was to target individuals believed to be involved with trafficking drugs in Airdrie.

As a result of the investigation, traffic stops were conducted on two vehicles on the afternoon of Oct. 12, according to RCMP.

Two men and a woman were arrested during the traffic stops, and drugs were found in both vehicles.

The RCMP said that on Oct. 13, a search warrant was executed on a residence on Big Springs Drive in Airdrie.

RCMP seized eight firearms, ammunition, cash, suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as two imitation firearms and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

Tibor Benczik, 31, of Airdrie and Sabrina Calogeridis, 32, of Airdrie are facing a slew of trafficking and firearms-related charges.

Both Benczik and Calogeridis have been released on bail and are scheduled to make their next court appearance on Dec. 7 in Airdrie Provincial Court.