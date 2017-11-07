Canada Olympic Park ski hill to open Friday

When life hands you snow - go skiing.

WinSport has good news for those of you happy to see the white stuff on the ground. The hill at Canada Olympic Park will open this Friday.

With the cold snap, crews at the hill have had snow-making equipment running since last week.

“While some Calgarians weren’t too excited to see such cold temperatures in early November, it made for great snowmaking conditions,” said Mike Tanner, WinSport’s director of venues. “We’ve been making snow at every opportunity and are excited to be opening more than two weeks ahead of last year.”

The main hill between the two quad chairlifts will be open, as will the beginner area. Other areas of the park will open as snow permits.