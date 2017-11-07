Coun. Jeromy Farkas pens motion to stop Southwest BRT

Just like traffic in the city's southwest, two councillors want to slow the impending BRT project green-lighted by last council to a crawl with a new notice of motion.

One of Calgary's newest councillors has teamed up with a seasoned veteran to stop the controversial project in its tracks.

In a release issued by Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas and Ward 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart, they outlined their intention to stop the SW BRT project from going to tender for the second phase of the plan.

"I support thoughtfully planned and efficient transit for our city. It has to give the best service to users and provide value for money to taxpayers,” said Farkas. “The SWBRT project in its current form does neither.”

This phase would see the rapid bus route go from south of Glenmore Trail to Woodbine with dedicated bus lanes to take the transit vehicle out of traffic. Then, and most controversially, an underground bus tunnel at 90th Avenue and 14th Street SW would take the transit bus to a terminus in Woodbine.