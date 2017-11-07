Remembrance Day transit permanently free for veterans in Calgary

It's a gesture that will stick with Calgary, just like the duty to remember those who served the country and fought for Canadian freedom.

On Monday, councillors voted to keep transit free for veterans from now on. In previous years, it's been a motion that was brought forward and honoured for just that November 11th Remembrance Day ceremony – but now all Remembrance Days will honour veterans with a free ride.

"Why do we have to do this every year, can't we just make it permanent," asked Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

The motion, which was drafted this year by Coun. Shane Keating, was amended on the floor to be a permanent gift from the city.

Coun. Jeromy Farkas gave the amendment a thumbs up.

The motion passed unanimously.