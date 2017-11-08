Advocates ‘pushing hard’ for national MMIWG hearing in Calgary

With a hearing for the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) underway in Edmonton, advocates in Calgary say they remain hopeful families in this part of the province will be given a turn to speak.

For three days beginning Tuesday, the national inquiry – which has been widely criticized by families and survivors who are disappointed in what they see as a lack of concrete action and communication – will hear often-tearful testimony from Edmonton-area families who’s loved ones are missing or murdered.

Josie Nepinak, executive director of the Awo Taan Healing Lodge Society and chair of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women committee in Calgary, said a hearing would mean ‘so much’ to families from southern Alberta who have been impacted by violence against Indigenous women.

“I’m pushing very, very hard to have the inquiry come to Calgary,” said Nepinak, who also chairs Calgary’s Sisters in Spirit Vigil, an annual event that honours the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across Canada.

“This is so important – we have family members in Calgary and area that go back to 1962 that have been asking for an opportunity to tell their stories,” she said.

The Liberal government earmarked $53.8 million and a two-year timeline for the national inquiry, which is currently scheduled to wrap up at the end of 2018, although commissioners have called for an extension and additional funding to complete their work.

After Edmonton’s hearing wraps up, the inquiry is scheduled to visit Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Maliotenam, Quebec; Thunder Bay, Ontario; Rankin Inlet, Nunavut; and Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories.

Nepinak said inquiry staff have indicated an announcement will be made in the new year with additional hearing locations, but it’s still unknown if Calgary will be one of them.

“We have to be hopeful,” said Nepinak, recalling the words of Minister of Indigenous Affairs Carolyn Bennett (now titled Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs) during a well-attended pre-inquiry held in Calgary in March 2016.

“These 300 people were told by the federal minister at the time that ‘your voices will be heard, we will be back,’” Nepinak said. “That’s very significant.”

Michelle Robinson, an advocate and fellow member of Calgary's Sisters in Spirit committee, also remembers Bennett’s words – but said the inquiry’s communication with families in southern Alberta has been poor at best.

“They better come, that’s for sure – I think it would be incredibly loud if they didn’t come to Calgary, I think you would see a lot of outcry,” Robinson said. “There are a lot of families in the Treaty 7 area that want to tell their stories.”

She said even though testifying can be traumatic for families, it’s a nessecary step towards healing.