Calgary police identify victim of fatal assault in Pineridge

Randeep Singh Dhaliwal, 39, was found dead on Nov. 3.

After completing an autopsy, Calgary police have released the identity of a homicide victim in Pineridge.

Randeep Singh Dhaliwal, 39, died after what police described as an assault. His body was found in the 100 block of Pineside Palce NE on Nov. 3.

Christopher Thomas Dejarlais, 41, of Calgary, has been charged with second-degree murder in Dhaliwal's death.

