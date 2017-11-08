Ranchlands shooting victim identified by Calgary police
The 29-year-old victim was found dead on the afternoon of Nov. 4, although police believe he was shot in the early hours of Nov. 3
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police have released the identity of a man found dead in Ranchlands over the weekend.
Ronnie Olara Obina, 29, was found dead in a vehicle on the afternoon of Nov. 4. The car was in a back alley of the 0-100 block of Ranchero Rise NW.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed an autopsy and determined that his death was a homicide.
Police are describing it as a targeted shooting.
Investigators believe Obina was shot in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov 3.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.
Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone