Ranchlands shooting victim identified by Calgary police

Calgary police have released the identity of a man found dead in Ranchlands over the weekend.

Ronnie Olara Obina, 29, was found dead in a vehicle on the afternoon of Nov. 4. The car was in a back alley of the 0-100 block of Ranchero Rise NW.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed an autopsy and determined that his death was a homicide.

Police are describing it as a targeted shooting.

Investigators believe Obina was shot in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.