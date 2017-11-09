Calgary ranks 34 in list of top 100 world cities

When you think of the great cities of the world, many names come to mind: London, Seoul, Paris, and now Calgary.

Don't let it go to your head, but Calgary is now ranked in the top 100 world cities by Resonance Consultancy.

Specifically, we're at number 34, just behind Frankfurt, and ahead of Munich.

The ranking is based on six metrics: place, product, programming, people, prosperity and promotion.

Calgary ranks highest in its people category (of course). We're also strong in prosperity and place.

The authors of the report note that Calgary is still thriving, despite the drop in oil prices. The report points out that we are eighth overall in GDP per capita, only one place behind New York.

The report authors give us points for forging ahead on public projects like the New Central Library while in an economic downturn, our new airport expansion and the rebirth of East Village.

What famous world cities are we ahead of? - Montreal (41), Dublin (43), Bangkok (59), Copenhagen (69), and Rio De Janeiro (94) just to name a few.

London topped the list, followed by New York , Paris, Moscow and Tokyo.

Toronto (13) and Vancouver (29) were the only other Canadian cities ahead of Calgary.

And yes, Edmonton also made the list. But don't worry. They're way down at number 60.