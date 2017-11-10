Body found in Copperfield not considered suspicious: police
A person backing out of their driveway accidentally hit the body, which was already there
A body was found in a southeast Calgary community early Friday morning—but police say there is nothing suspicious about the death.
According to a Calgary police spokeswoman, police were called to the community of Copperfield around 4 a.m. for reports of a body on a sidewalk near Copperstone Gate and Copperfield Manor.
“Someone was backing out of their garage, this person was lying on the sidewalk and was hit with the vehicle. But, their death is not related to being hit by the vehicle,” said CPS spokeswoman Tarjinder Bhullar.
Bhullar said although the death is not related to the car accident, it's not considered suspicious and police are not investigating.
The deceased is a male, believed to be in his 20s.
