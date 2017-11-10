Carbon monoxide scare forces partial evacuation of Calgary high-rise

The Calgary Fire Department was forced to evacuate 18 floors of a southeast Calgary apartment complex early Friday morning due to high carbon monoxide levels.

According to a news release, at approximately 3 a.m. Friday, the CFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the 1100 block of 3 Street SE.

Fire crews arrived at the 42-floor high rise residential complex and found the building’s carbon monoxide monitor in alarm.

Although the entire building was in alarm, firefighters coordinated a suite-by-suite, floor-by-floor evacuation of floors 1-18. Approximately 100 residents were directed across the street and were temporarily sheltered at a nearby casino.

Fire crews used the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system to pressurize stairwells and hallways to safe levels.

The highest recorded carbon monoxide levels were 100 parts per million.

The CFD said the cause of the carbon monoxide accumulation was believed to be outside atmospheric conditions related to snow, air temperature, and pressure, and wind direction which combined to push the building’s boiler exhaust into the air intake system.